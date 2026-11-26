In Zhytomyr, during a general meeting, the congregation supported the transfer of the Holy Cross Cathedral from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

A divine service was held in the cathedral that morning. According to parishioners, it was dedicated to St. John Chrysostom. Afterward, members of the OCU community arrived and organized a meeting regarding the cathedral’s transition.

Parishioners of the UOC-MP gathered on the steps and grounds of the cathedral, while supporters of the OCU, who had voted in favor of the transition, gathered at the gates. However, they were not allowed onto the cathedral grounds.

Archbishop Volodymyr (Shlapak) of Zhytomyr and Polissya arrived with representatives of the OCU.

“We must show our soldiers that here, on the home front, we are not only praying but also taking action, proving that we love the Ukrainian state and the Ukrainian church... The architectural landmarks of the Zhytomyr region that house these churches must belong to the Ukrainian state, and God must be glorified in them in the Ukrainian language,” the archbishop noted.

According to him, the legal process for the transfer of the church will now proceed.

Supporters of the OCU sang the Ukrainian national anthem, while their opponents sang hymns in Church Slavonic.

Representatives of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church—Moscow Patriarchate declined to comment. Police were patrolling the scene.

This is the first transfer of a church to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine in Zhytomyr since 2014.

The Church of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross is an architectural landmark of local significance. It was built in the early 20th century on Zamkova Hill—in the historic center of Zhytomyr. In the 1930s, the church was closed and later transferred to the regional museum of local history, where it housed a natural history exhibition. In 2011, the regional council transferred the church to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.

An Ukrinform correspondent reports this from the scene.

The OCU has received the cathedral where Taras Shevchenko was laid to rest.

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