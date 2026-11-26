The “Journalist” café, located in the building of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine on Khreshchatyk in Kyiv, is closing. This was announced by Serhiy Tomilenko, chairman of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine.

“This year marks the end of the ‘The Journalist’ café in the NUJU building on Khreshchatyk. At the end of 2018, we were delighted that a café had opened in the Union’s building—a place where journalists and media professionals could meet, chat, or work. The café’s owners chose the name ‘The Journalist’ as a sign of respect for the Union’s building and its connection to the history of Ukrainian journalism,” Tomilenko wrote on Facebook.

According to him, after the full-scale invasion began, the café suspended operations, but the owners later attempted to resume them; however, due to the security situation, they were forced to shut down again, and have now decided to close permanently.

“We are looking for new tenants for an 82-square-meter space on the first floor of the building, with a separate entrance from Khreshchatyk. Rental income helps maintain the building and support journalists. Kyiv is a challenging place for business right now, but perhaps someone will find the location on Khreshchatyk appealing,” added the NSJU chairman.

A 25-year-old iconic coffee shop on Horodetskyi Street in Kyiv is closing.

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