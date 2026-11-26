Law enforcement officials have apprehended a 24-year-old man involved in a fraud scheme to steal more than 6.2 million hryvnias from the bank accounts of two Kyiv-based companies. The perpetrators sent fake emails purporting to be from the State Tax Service of Ukraine, which contained malicious software.

In this way, the suspects gained access to the companies’ accountants’ computers and were able to transfer funds to accounts under their control. Law enforcement officers managed to freeze nearly 3 million hryvnias that were in the accounts of the scheme’s participants.

During the investigation, cyber police determined that a 24-year-old suspect used the stolen money to purchase cryptocurrency. Law enforcement tracked the movement of the digital assets, after which a court ordered the seizure of crypto assets worth 2.7 million hryvnias.

During searches in Kyiv and the Rivne region, police seized cell phones and SIM cards. Law enforcement also uncovered digital evidence of illegal activity.

In addition, investigators are examining the man’s involvement in laundering funds stolen during other cyberattacks on businesses.

The suspect has been notified of charges under Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—fraud. The penalty for this offense carries up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

A 34-year-old man will stand trial in Kyiv on charges of embezzling approximately $90,000 worth of cryptocurrency from an acquaintance. The woman asked him to help her set up access to her crypto wallet, but after that, funds began to disappear from the account.



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