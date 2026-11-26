Slovakia will not participate in the European Union’s new 45 billion euro loan to Ukraine, but will not stand in the way of its provision. Instead, Prime Minister Robert Fico proposes directing the funds toward bilateral aid to Ukraine.

He announced his position on the eve of the EU summit, where the bloc’s multiannual budget and funding for Ukraine are being discussed. Fico called the division of the loan into military and non-military components a “trick” by the European Commission, stating that it is, in fact, a single loan.

According to the Slovak prime minister’s estimates, participating in the loan would cost the country about 11 million euros annually—that is how much the interest payments on the loan would amount to.

Instead, Fico wants to direct these funds toward bilateral aid to Ukraine. Among the proposed areas of assistance are Slovak-manufactured civilian equipment, diesel fuel, locomotives, and emergency electricity supplies. He emphasized that the aid should involve the supply of goods rather than direct cash payments, while also supporting Slovak industry.

At the same time, Fico stated that Slovakia has no fundamental objections to allocating approximately 140 billion euros to Ukraine directly from the EU’s multiannual budget for 2028–2034.

Source: Robert Fico.

Slovakia will not participate in the European Union’s new €45 billion loan program for Ukraine. Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that Bratislava will not change its position, despite pressure from Germany. At the same time, the country promises to continue providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine but refuses to participate in its military financing.

Germany has proposed that the European Union waive the requirement for unanimous approval of new loans for Ukraine. The European Commission proposes allocating 100 billion euros in aid to Kyiv in the EU budget for 2028–2034, which could total 2 trillion euros.

Canada is discussing the possibility of joining the European Union’s 90 billion euro loan to support Ukraine.

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