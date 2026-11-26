The National Bank of Ukraine has set the updated official exchange rates for the dollar and the euro for Friday, November 27. Both foreign currencies continued to depreciate against the hryvnia.

NBU Exchange Rates

On Friday, November 27, the NBU set the official exchange rate for the dollar at 45.10 hryvnia. Compared to Thursday, November 26, the U.S. dollar fell by 17 kopecks—on the previous banking day, its rate was 45.27 hryvnia.

The official exchange rate for the euro also fell. On November 27, the NBU set it at 49.49 hryvnia, which is 4 kopecks less than the previous day. On Thursday, November 26, the euro was trading at 49.53 hryvnia.

This was reported by the NBU.

The National Bank of Ukraine raised the official exchange rates for the dollar and the euro on Tuesday, November 24.

The dollar and euro continued to depreciate: The NBU updated the exchange rates for November 23