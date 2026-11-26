On November 25, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted Resolution No. 1460, which increased the official salaries of the heads and staff of regional, district, city, town, and village councils, as well as their executive bodies.

Specifically, the salary of regional council chairs and the Kyiv mayor rose from 30,300 to 33,300 hryvnias, those of first deputies—from 26.5 to 29.1 thousand UAH, and those of deputies—from 23.7 to 26 thousand UAH. The salaries of specialists were increased from 8.5 to 9.4 thousand UAH.

Salaries for heads of district councils, departments, offices, and other local government bodies were also revised. For district council chairs, base salaries will now range from 19,000 to 26,700 UAH, depending on their category.

Starting January 1, 2027, for local government officials working in areas of potential or active hostilities, salaries will be calculated based on the community’s population as of January 1, 2022. This procedure will remain in effect until the end of the year in which martial law is terminated or repealed.

Source: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

In Ukraine, there is a proposal to set minimum salaries for medical professionals starting January 1, 2027, not only in hospitals but also in schools, sports facilities, and social welfare institutions.

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine is considering raising the minimum salary for doctors to 30,000 UAH and for nurses and nursing assistants to 20,000 UAH. However, these amounts have not yet been approved, and the timing of the increases will depend on available funding and government decisions.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada rejected a proposal to cap civil servants’ salaries.

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