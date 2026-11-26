On November 19 and 20, Ukraine extradited two foreign nationals to Germany and Turkey who were wanted internationally on suspicion of fraud.

A man suspected of participating in a criminal group that defrauded victims of more than 2 million hryvnias was extradited to Germany.

He was arrested in the Kyiv region in August 2026. Previously, in late 2019, he had already been arrested in Ukraine, but extradition did not take place at that time.

A 44-year-old citizen, who had been sentenced to a total of nearly 65 years in prison under 18 separate convictions, was transferred to Turkey. Between 2015 and 2021, he fraudulently obtained funds from citizens, used other people’s bank cards, and conducted financial transactions without the account holders’ consent. At least 20 people were victimized by his actions. The man was detained in June 2026 while attempting to leave the country through the “Mamalyga” border crossing.

The extradition took place following a decision by the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Ministry of Justice after conducting the necessary checks and cooperating with law enforcement agencies in both countries.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

A former bank employee from the Ternopil region was extradited from Norway to Ukraine; he is suspected of embezzling approximately one million hryvnias from the financial institution’s clients. The man was placed on an international wanted list.

Japan extradited to Germany one of the alleged leaders of the Russian cybercrime group “Qilin,” which extorted hundreds of millions of dollars from companies around the world. According to Herbert Royle, Minister of the Interior for the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, the suspect was detained in Japan while on vacation.

A 30-year-old resident of the Vinnytsia region, suspected of organizing the illegal smuggling of men across the state border, was extradited to Ukraine. Upon his return, he was taken into custody.

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