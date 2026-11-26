On November 26, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Daria Prokofieva-Yanchilenko from her position as head of the Interagency Research Center on Combating Organized Crime under the National Security and Defense Council.

The corresponding decree No. 138/2026-rp was published on the website of the President of Ukraine.

Prokofieva-Yanchilenko was appointed to this position on November 16, 2020. The center provides scientific, analytical, and forecasting support for the National Security and Defense Council’s activities in the fight against organized crime.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine.

Deputy Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport Ruslan Oliinyk announced his departure from the ministry. He served in this position for less than three months—the government had appointed him deputy minister only in August 2026.

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Oleksandr Poklad, dismissed two high-ranking officials from the agency who were implicated in a NABU investigation as part of Operation “Carthage.”

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine carried out personnel reshuffles in a number of ministries and government agencies. The government approved the dismissal of five officials and the appointment of four others to new and leadership positions.

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