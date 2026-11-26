Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that Ukraine may face challenges on its path to European Union membership in the areas of transportation, agriculture, the protection of national minority rights, and historical issues.

Sikorski hopes that Ukraine will open all negotiation chapters by the end of the year. At the same time, he emphasized that this is only the beginning of a complex process that will require the fulfillment of numerous conditions for accession.

According to the Polish minister, the issues of transportation and agriculture may prove to be among the most difficult during the negotiations. For some EU countries, the protection of the rights of national minorities will be a priority, while for Poland, the resolution of historical issues will be key.

Sikorski noted that Ukrainians are already aware of the complexity of the accession process, but emphasized that the ultimate goal is worth the effort.

Source: Radosław Sikorski’s speech in the Polish Senate.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to a legislative initiative currently under consideration by the Polish Sejm to ban the ideology of the “OUN-UPA.” Kyiv called on the Polish side to refrain from unilateral steps that could strain bilateral relations and emphasized the importance of continuing the historical dialogue between the two countries.

The Polish Institute of National Remembrance has decided to identify victims or witnesses of “genocide crimes” allegedly committed by members of the OUN-UPA in the Volhynia Voivodeship during World War II. They are being asked to provide relevant supporting documentation.

Earlier in Poland, a proposal was made to replace the terms “Ukrainian nationalists” and “Eastern Lesser Poland” in the law on the Institute of National Remembrance (INR). Poland is also prepared to legalize Ukrainian historical sites on its territory.