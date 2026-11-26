On November 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed and returned to the Verkhovna Rada three bills approved to fulfill Ukraine’s international obligations to the European Union and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

These are laws aimed at simplifying VAT administration, strengthening liability for bribing foreign officials, and improving the corporate governance system of the Deposit Guarantee Fund for Individuals (DGF).

Law No. 5052-IX strengthens liability for bribing foreign officials in international business transactions and expands opportunities for international cooperation in investigating corruption crimes in accordance with OECD and EU standards, while Law No. 5039-IX improves the corporate governance system of the DGI in accordance with the requirements of European integration.

Source: press release from the press service of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

The list of reforms that Ukraine must implement to receive funding from the European Union includes changes to the tax system, in particular the introduction of VAT for sole proprietors and the taxation of parcels. The loan for Ukraine is to be provided in three tranches; however, the timing of their disbursement will depend on the fulfillment of the established conditions and the progress of reforms.

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