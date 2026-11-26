Ukraine will merge the Brave1 Dataroom and Avengers Labs platforms to enhance the development of artificial intelligence models for the needs of the Armed Forces.

The main focus is on improving technologies for the automatic detection and recognition of aerial targets, particularly Russian “Shahed”-type drones.

The merger will allow developers to work with a larger dataset and a wider range of technological tools for training and testing AI models. Particular attention is being paid to computer vision, which enables systems to automatically detect and recognize objects in the air.

Brave1 Dataroom already brings together more than 130 companies that have created over 1,000 models for intercepting aerial targets. The platform provides a secure environment for working with data and developing artificial intelligence technologies.

Avengers Labs, established by the Center for Innovation and Development of Defense Technologies, has already accumulated over 5 million annotated frames—images with labeled objects used to train AI. The platform operates based on real-world battlefield data and is integrated with the DELTA digital ecosystem.

International partners are also being involved in the development of Avengers Labs. Ukraine has already begun cooperating with the United Kingdom and Denmark, providing them with the opportunity to train and test their own AI models using Ukrainian combat data in a secure environment without the possibility of downloading this data.

Source: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

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