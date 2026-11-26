On November 26, 2026, in the Fastiv District of Kyiv Oblast, a 62-year-old local woman was killed when she was struck by a passenger train traveling from Rakhiv to Kyiv. The tragedy occurred at the Motovylivka train platform.

According to preliminary findings from the investigation, the woman was crossing the railroad tracks in an unauthorized area; the train engineer sounded the horn and applied the emergency brakes, but was unable to avoid hitting her, and the victim died at the scene from her injuries. Investigators from the Fastiv Police Department have launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 3 of Article 276 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Source: Kyiv Region Police Telegram channel.

Earlier, in the village of Pluhiv in the Zolochiv District of Lviv Oblast, a train on the “Truskavets–Dnipro” route struck a 61-year-old man. The victim died at the scene from his injuries.

In the city of Chop in Zakarpattia Oblast, a train fatally struck a 49-year-old man who was on the railroad tracks. The victim died at the scene. Police are currently investigating the circumstances of the tragedy and searching for his place of residence and relatives.

On October 29, at approximately 12:30 p.m., a traffic accident involving an electric train and a Mercedes passenger car occurred at a controlled railroad crossing in the village of Tukhlya, Stryi District.

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