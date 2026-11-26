Unidentified individuals brought two newborn lion cubs to a veterinary clinic and left them there on behalf of the Wild Animals Rescue Center. The Center found out about the animals two days later, when a veterinarian called to ask when the lion cubs would be picked up.

According to animal welfare activists, the cubs appeared to be only a few days old, and they arrived at the clinic in serious condition due to severe constipation—it is unknown what they had been fed previously or who brought them there. After providing the necessary initial veterinary care, Center staff took the animals to their facility. The organization noted that newborn lion cubs require nearly round-the-clock supervision and special feeding, and called on those willing to support them financially.

Source: a post by the Wild Animals Rescue Center on social media.

Earlier, a court handed down a verdict against the owner of the lionesses who escaped from their enclosure and roamed the streets of Khmelnytskyi. The court found Serhiy Palokhin, head of the NGO “ZOO Protection,” guilty of animal cruelty resulting in the animals’ deaths. He was sentenced to five years in prison, but the court commuted the sentence to one year of probation.

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