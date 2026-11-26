Ukraine is preparing for the next prisoner-of-war exchange with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on November 26. The head of state expressed hope that the upcoming exchange would be substantial and assured that efforts to bring home all citizens held captive in Russia are ongoing.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is preparing new measures to bring back Ukrainian children deported by Russia, and that 54 countries have already joined the relevant humanitarian coalition. According to the President, this is necessary to ensure that Russian crimes are not forgotten, that those responsible are held accountable, and that the children can live in their own country.

Source: Evening address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Office of the President, stated during the “Dialogue for Unity” event that a large-scale prisoner exchange between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will take place in several stages, rather than in a single day, as the process is currently in the coordination phase.

Ukraine and the Russian Federation, the aggressor state, reached a basic agreement on a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war during two days of negotiations in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Ukraine and Russia are conducting negotiations on a new large-scale prisoner exchange, under which they plan to return more than a thousand citizens. The parties are still coordinating the final number of participants in the exchange.

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