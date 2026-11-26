The SBU exposed a soldier in Donetsk Oblast who had been recruited by the Russians using AI
The Military Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine, with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, detained another Russian informant in the Donetsk region. He turned out to be a mobilized resident of Lviv who was helping the enemy adjust their fire on the positions of Ukrainian defenders.
According to the investigation, Russian intelligence services recruited the soldier using a so-called “honey trap.” To do this, they used artificial intelligence to create several images of fictional women and then registered fake accounts under these personas on dating sites and in themed chat rooms on social media.
In this way, the Russians made contact with the conscript while he was looking for romantic relationships on specialized online platforms.
After establishing close contact with the “girls,” the soldier began passing on the locations of Ukrainian troops to the enemy in exchange for the promise of a meeting with his online acquaintance.
It was determined that one of his “contacts” identified herself as a medic with the Ukrainian National Guard and promised a date if he provided the coordinates of his Ukrainian Armed Forces brigade in the Sloviansk area.
In addition to personnel bases, the suspect used his phone camera to record the locations of ammunition depots and concentrations of military equipment belonging to a Ukrainian Army combat unit.
SBU officers exposed the suspect in advance and detained him at his place of duty.
At the same time, the locations of the Defense Forces within the Russian informant’s reconnaissance range were secured.
During searches, investigators seized his smartphone, which contained evidence of his activities on behalf of the aggressor country.
Currently, Security Service investigators have informed the detainee that he is suspected of violating Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized disclosure of information regarding the movement, relocation, or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, committed under martial law).
The suspect is being held in custody without the right to bail. He faces up to 8 years in prison.
The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime and to determine whether the suspect’s actions may additionally be classified as high treason.
Comprehensive measures were carried out by SBU military counterintelligence officers in conjunction with investigators from the SBU’s Main Directorate in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, under the procedural guidance of the Luhansk Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense in the Eastern Region.
This was reported by the SBU.
As a reminder, Russia has recruited more than 360 Ukrainian teenagers online to commit crimes, according to Olena Zelenska
Russian intelligence services are attempting to recruit Ukrainian refugees to carry out sabotage operations on the territory of European countries. To find operatives, they use social media, messaging apps, and job postings.