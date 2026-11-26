The Military Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine, with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, detained another Russian informant in the Donetsk region. He turned out to be a mobilized resident of Lviv who was helping the enemy adjust their fire on the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

According to the investigation, Russian intelligence services recruited the soldier using a so-called “honey trap.” To do this, they used artificial intelligence to create several images of fictional women and then registered fake accounts under these personas on dating sites and in themed chat rooms on social media.