Four people were injured in the Odesa region as a result of the severe weather on November 20. All of the injured are receiving medical care.

In Odesa, the wind knocked down 41 trees. Municipal services are clearing them away and dealing with the aftermath of the storm.

According to weather forecasts, wind gusts in the region will reach 19–24 m/s, and up to 25–28 m/s along the coast.

Residents are urged to stay indoors if possible, avoid walking under trees, and stay away from billboards and power lines.

Source: Odesa Regional State Administration, Odesa City Council.

On the morning of November 17, weather conditions deteriorated sharply in the highlands of the Carpathians. On Mount Pip Ivan, thick fog, strong winds, freezing temperatures, and icy surfaces were recorded.

On November 17, temperatures as low as -5°C, westerly winds of 22 m/s, dense fog, and icy conditions were recorded on Mount Pip Ivan.

Weather conditions in the highlands of the Carpathians deteriorated sharply on November 19. On Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi, gusts of westerly wind are reaching 28 m/s, visibility is limited by thick fog, and the air temperature has dropped to -3 °C. Icing is also occurring due to high humidity.

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