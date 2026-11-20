The High Anti-Corruption Court sentenced Serhiy Kuzminykh, a member of parliament from the “Servant of the People” party, to 3.5 years in prison in a case involving abuse of influence.

The case involves receiving an unlawful benefit in exchange for helping a private company win a tender to supply medical equipment to a hospital.

According to investigators, in January 2022, Kuzminykh promised, in exchange for a bribe, to influence the outcome of the tender. The amount of the unlawful benefit totaled 558,000 hryvnias. The lawmaker’s actions were classified under Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—abuse of influence.

NABU exposed the lawmaker in January 2022, and in the fall of that same year, the indictment was filed with the court. The trial lasted several years. The prosecutor requested a five-year prison sentence for Kuzminykh.

This is already the fourth “Servant of the People” MP to receive an actual prison sentence. Previously, Anatoliy Gunko, Oleksandr Yurchenko, and Lyudmyla Marchenko were sentenced to prison terms.

The High Anti-Corruption Court issued a summons for Member of Parliament Serhiy Kuzminykh to appear at the court hearing. The MP is to be forcibly brought to one of the district courts in Zhytomyr.

Previously, the High Anti-Corruption Court had placed MP Serhiy Kuzminykh under round-the-clock house arrest.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) detained MP Kuzminykh after several years of failing to appear in court.

Millions in wealth from habitual debtors: how MP Kuzminykh’s inner circle legalizes assets hidden from the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NAZK).

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