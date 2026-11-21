Ukraine and Germany have agreed on the transfer of two locomotives for the 1,435-mm-gauge European railway track, sets of modular bridge structures with a total length of 2 km, as well as financial support for transportation infrastructure. Germany will allocate 1 million euros to the Ukrainian Transport Fund (UTSF).

“We discussed cooperation on the development of railway infrastructure and the deepening of collaboration between Ukrzaliznytsia and Deutsche Bahn with Stefan Schnohr, State Secretary of the German Federal Ministry of Transport. We agreed on the transfer of two locomotives for the European gauge of 1,435 mm. To obtain another 30 locomotives, we will jointly seek European funding,” Kalashnik wrote.

According to him, the parties also agreed on the transfer of sets of modular bridge structures with a total length of 2 km, designed for two lanes of traffic. They will be used to restore transportation links on sections where bridges have been destroyed or damaged.

In addition, a 1 million euro contribution from Germany to the Ukrainian Transport Fund is expected in the coming weeks.

During a meeting with German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the Ukrainian delegation discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, Germany’s participation in the country’s reconstruction, and the safety of shipping in the Black Sea.

Special attention was given to the war risk insurance fund, which is scheduled to launch in early 2027.

Among the priorities for the European Union’s emergency winter package, Mykola Kalashnyk cited assistance in rebuilding bridges and providing buses to communities.

During the 9th Ukrainian-German Business Forum and a meeting with German Federal Minister of Economics and Energy Katerina Reiche, Mykola Kalashnyk invited German companies to participate in the modernization of Ukraine’s infrastructure.

Specifically, the discussion focused on participation in procurement for the modernization of the Ukrainian railway in 2027, as well as in 17 priority public-private partnership projects with a total estimated investment of 2.9 billion euros.

Among them is a concession tender for a container terminal at the port of Chornomorsk.

This was announced by Mykola Kalashnyk, Ukraine’s Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport, following a government delegation’s visit to Berlin.

In addition, Germany will provide Ukraine with new radars that will help better monitor airspace and will become part of the future “Freya” air defense system. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius made this statement following a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukrainian Defense in the “Ramstein” format in Brussels. He also confirmed that Berlin will continue to supply Ukraine with missiles for the Patriot system and IRIS-T systems.

Germany will allocate $300 million to purchase U.S. weapons for Ukraine as part of the PURL initiative. The country is joining this new aid package alongside Norway. The primary focus will be on strengthening Ukraine’s air defense.

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