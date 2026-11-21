The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rates for Saturday, November 21, 2026. The value of the U.S. dollar, the euro, the British pound, the Polish zloty, and the Swiss franc remained unchanged from the previous banking day.

According to the NBU, the official exchange rate for the U.S. dollar is 45.05 UAH. The euro also remained unchanged at 49.53 UAH per euro.

The regulator left the Polish zloty at 11.21 UAH.

Thus, compared to November 20, the official exchange rates of major foreign currencies remained unchanged.

On Monday, November 23, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate for the dollar at 44.93 UAH.

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate for the U.S. dollar at 45.20 hryvnia on Thursday, November 19, 2026. Compared to Wednesday, November 18, when the U.S. dollar was worth 45.34 hryvnia, its value fell by 14 kopecks.

On Tuesday, November 17, 2026, the dollar exchange rate at Ukrainian currency exchange offices remained unchanged for purchases but fell slightly for sales. The euro fell in value for both buying and selling, while at banks, the currency’s value depends on the institution and the method of calculation.

As a reminder, the NBU lowered the official exchange rates for the euro and the dollar on November 17.

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