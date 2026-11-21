As of November 21, 2026, Ukraine’s leading gas station chains continued to adjust fuel prices. Gasoline and diesel prices fell at a number of operators, while the price of autogas rose at Socar. A-95 gasoline is sold for as low as 82.90 UAH per liter and as high as 90.90 UAH.

Compared to November 20, the UPG chain lowered the price of A-95 gasoline by 1 UAH per liter—to 82.90 UAH. Premium A-95+ also dropped by 1 UAH, to 84.90 UAH per liter. A-100 gasoline dropped in price by 1 UAH, to 95.90 UAH per liter. Meanwhile, prices for both types of diesel fuel and autogas remained unchanged.

At Okko, regular diesel fell by 1 UAH per liter to 102.90 UAH, while premium diesel fell to 105.90 UAH per liter. In contrast, the price of A-100 gasoline rose by 2 UAH to 98.90 UAH per liter. The prices of A-95, A-95+, and autogas remained unchanged.

At WOG stations, the price of A-95 gasoline dropped by 2 UAH per liter to 87.90 UAH, while A-95+ fell by 1 UAH to 91.90 UAH per liter. A-100 gasoline fell by 1 UAH to 98.90 UAH per liter. Prices for diesel, premium diesel, and autogas remained unchanged.

At Socar, A-95, A-95+, regular, and premium diesel all dropped by 1 UAH per liter. A-100 gasoline dropped in price by 2.10 UAH to 99.90 UAH. At the same time, autogas rose by 1 UAH to 64.90 UAH per liter.

At Ukrnafta, A-95 and A-95+ gasoline are sold for 82.90 UAH per liter. Regular diesel fell by 1 UAH to 98.90 UAH, while premium diesel fell by 3 UAH to 98.90 UAH per liter. A-92 gasoline dropped in price by 2 UAH to 80.90 UAH. The price of autogas remained unchanged.

At KLO, fuel prices remained unchanged. Specifically:

A-95 – 83.40 UAH/liter;

A-95+ – 89.60 UAH/liter;

diesel – 99.90 UAH/liter;

premium diesel – 103.90 UAH/liter;

A-100 – 97.90 UAH/L;

A-92 – 82 UAH/liter;

autogas – 63.40 UAH/L.

Where to Find the Cheapest and Most Expensive Fuel

The lowest price for A-95 gasoline among chains that have updated their data was recorded at UPG and Ukrnafta—82.90 UAH/L. It is most expensive at Socar—90.90 UAH/L.

The cheapest regular diesel among current offers is sold at “Ukrnafta” and UPG—98.90 UAH/L each. The highest price for diesel was recorded at Socar—105 UAH/L.

Autogas is most expensive at Okko and Socar—64.90 UAH/liter each. The lowest price in the table is 59.82 UAH/liter at BRSM-Nafta; however, this is the most recent available price from the previous day.

Between October 21 and November 21, 2026, the price of A-95 gasoline fell at all the represented gas station chains. The decrease ranged from 3.63 to 7 UAH per liter.

The price dropped the most at UPG—from 89.90 to 82.90 UAH/liter. At Ukrnafta, the price fell by 6 UAH; at WOG, by 5 UAH; at KLO, by 4.50 UAH; and at Okko and Socar, by 4 UAH.

Diesel prices also fell throughout the month. Depending on the chain, the price of regular diesel fuel decreased by 1–4.50 UAH per liter, while premium diesel fell by approximately 1–3.50 UAH per liter.

Autogas saw the most significant price increase over the month—by 10–12 UAH per liter at the largest chains for which comparable data is available.

Specifically, at UPG, the price rose from 51.90 to 61.90 UAH/liter; at Okko, from 52.90 to 64.90 UAH; at WOG, from 53.50 to 63.50 UAH; and at Socar—from 54.40 to 64.90 UAH.

At Ukrnafta, autogas prices rose from 50.90 to 61.90 UAH/liter, and at KLO—from 52.40 to 63.40 UAH. At BRSM-Nafta, the comparison is based on the latest available figures: 49.45 UAH/liter in October and 59.82 UAH/liter in November.

Ukraine is heavily dependent on imported petroleum products, so domestic gas station chains focus primarily on the situation in the European market.

Retail fuel prices are influenced by purchase prices, logistics, exchange rates, inventory levels, and demand.

Russian strikes on port infrastructure are also increasing the cost of delivering petroleum products, as some maritime shipments must be rerouted via land.

As of November 20, 2026, fuel prices continued to fall at Ukraine’s largest gas stations. A liter of A-95 gasoline costs between 83.40 and 91.90 UAH, while prices for autogas have largely remained stable following a significant monthly increase.

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