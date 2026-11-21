On Saturday, November 21, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Dignity and Freedom—a commemorative date dedicated to the 2004 Orange Revolution and the 2013 Revolution of Dignity.

The holiday was established by a decree of the President of Ukraine dated November 13, 2014.

Dignity and Freedom Day succeeded Freedom Day, which was observed on November 22 from 2005 to 2011 in honor of the Orange Revolution. In December 2011, then-President Viktor Yanukovych abolished Freedom Day, merging it with Unity Day.

On November 21, 2013, mass protests began on Independence Square in Kyiv. The protests were sparked by the then-government’s decision to suspend the course toward European integration and halt preparations for the signing of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union.

Initially, several hundred people took to the streets to protest, but by November 24, more than 100,000 supporters of European integration had gathered for the demonstration.

The Revolution of Dignity became a tragic chapter in Ukraine’s history: over 100 people were killed, and more than 2,000 were injured. In the spring of 2014, Russia launched an armed aggression against Ukraine, occupying Crimea and parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

This year, Ukraine is marking the Day of Dignity and Freedom for the fifth consecutive year amid Russia’s full-scale invasion, which began on February 24, 2022. Ukrainians continue to fight for freedom, independence, and the right to determine the future of their country on their own terms.

A series of events has been organized in Ukraine to mark this significant date, including film screenings, exhibitions, a scientific forum, and an online flash mob.

In particular, on November 21, the Ukrainian House in Kyiv will host a special screening of the documentary “Maidan: The Time Machine” by directors Volodymyr Tykhyi and Roman Lyubyi.

On the same day, a street exhibition titled “Maidan. Ukraine. The World” will open on Independence Square. The exhibition will explore how the world came to know Ukraine through the most significant socio-political protests in recent history.

On November 25–26, the academic forum “The Revolution of Dignity: On the Path to History” will take place. Participants will discuss the work of Ukrainian museums during wartime, their interaction with society, the transformation of museum institutions, and the role of culture in the country’s postwar life.

In addition, the online flash mob #Be_Worthy will run from November 21 through December 21. Anyone interested can join by sharing memories of the Orange Revolution and the Revolution of Dignity, stories about participating in the protests, and reflections on their significance today.

Social media posts can be accompanied by archival photographs and tagged with the hashtag #Be_Worthy.

The slogan for this year’s Day of Dignity and Freedom is “Request for Freedom Granted.” It is intended to highlight Ukrainian society’s conscious choice in favor of freedom.

On Saturday, November 21, 2026, Orthodox Christians celebrate the Entry of the Most Holy Mother of God into the Temple, commonly known as the Third Purification. This is one of the twelve greatest church feasts of the year. It commemorates how Mary’s parents brought the young Mary to the Temple in Jerusalem and dedicated her to God.

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