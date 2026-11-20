On Thursday, November 19, 2026, the High Anti-Corruption Court approved a plea agreement in the case involving bribes related to facilitating the construction of a residential complex in Lutsk. Former city council member Mykola Fedik was found guilty and sentenced to eight years in prison, but was released from serving his sentence with a three-year probation period. Additionally, 500,000 hryvnias will be confiscated from him.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAP) announced the court’s decision on November 20. As “Suspilne Lutsk” clarified, the sentence was handed down to Mykola Fedik, the former head of the “Svoboda” faction in the Lutsk City Council. He pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with the investigation. According to the SAP, a judge from the High Anti-Corruption Court approved the plea agreement reached between the prosecutor and the former council member. Fedik agreed to provide incriminating testimony against other individuals involved in the case.

The court found him guilty under Parts 3 and 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—receiving unlawful benefits. He was sentenced to eight years in prison. In addition, for three years he will be barred from holding office in state or local government bodies. The court also ordered the confiscation of 500,000 hryvnias from the former lawmaker. However, he will not have to serve the full eight-year prison sentence: the court suspended Fedik’s principal sentence and imposed a three-year probationary period. During this period, he is subject to certain obligations imposed by the court.

What Is the Essence of the Bribery Case in Lutsk?

The criminal proceedings concern the alleged acceptance of bribes in exchange for facilitating the construction of a multi-unit residential complex in Lutsk. According to investigators, a group of deputies from the Lutsk City Council and the Volyn Regional Council demanded $140,000 from the former member of parliament. According to law enforcement officials, the money was to be handed over in exchange for assistance in passing the decisions necessary for the construction. Of the total amount, $110,000, according to investigators, was intended for the individuals involved in the case, while another $30,000 was intended for two leaders of parliamentary factions in the city council.

The case involved, in particular, former heads of factions in the Lutsk City Council, Mykola Fedik and Roman Bondaruk. Both were charged in connection with this case. In early January 2026, Fedik was ordered to post bail of 5 million hryvnias, while Bondaruk was notified of the charges in April. Subsequently, the circle of suspects expanded. According to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), members of the Volyn Regional Council and other individuals are also implicated in the case. At the same time, the verdict against Mykola Fedik pertains specifically to his own actions and does not automatically imply that the other individuals involved are guilty.

Mykola Fedik resigned from his position as a deputy in August 2026. The current verdict resulted from a plea agreement with investigators: the former deputy pleaded guilty and agreed to testify against other individuals involved in the case. This was reported by “Suspilne Lutsk.”

On November 19, 2026, the High Council of Justice temporarily suspended the chief judge of one of the district courts in Odesa Oblast from judicial duties in connection with criminal charges brought against him. The decision was made at the request of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

In the city of Sharhorod, Vinnytsia Oblast, law enforcement officers caught the director of a driving school and the administrator of the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ regional service center accepting 15,000 hryvnias in bribes in exchange for passing the practical driving test.

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