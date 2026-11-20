Ukrainian veterans will be able to send packages to and from frontline regions for 1 hryvnia. Ukrposhta will also offer them discounts on domestic and international shipments, as well as on the purchase of medications and health-related products. These benefits will be available as part of the “Protection+” program.

The company is introducing additional benefits for veterans and combatants. They will be able to save not only on postal services but also on the purchase of essential health products.

Special offers are available through the “Zakhyst+” program. It allows veterans to receive discounts on certain services and purchases. Among the new benefits are lower-cost shipping of packages within Ukraine and abroad, as well as delivery to frontline regions for a nominal fee.

What discounts will veterans receive at “Ukrposhta”?

Several types of benefits have been provided for veterans:

Sending packages within Ukraine—25% discount. You can use three promo codes each month.

International shipments—25% discount. Three promo codes are also available per month.

Packages to or from frontline regions — 1 hryvnia. The discounted rate applies to “Priority” service shipments if booked online. If you send a package directly at a branch, the cost will be 6 hryvnias.

Medicines and health products at “Ukrposhta.Apteka”—35% discount. You can use this discount when shopping online, but no more than three times a month.

The discounted rate of 1 hryvnia applies to shipments to and from up to six frontline regions. These are the Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

How to Get the Discount

To take advantage of these benefits, you must have access to the “Zakhyst+” app. The registration process consists of several steps:

Log in to the “Zakhyst+” app. Generate a special barcode. Show it to the clerk at a “Ukrposhta” branch.

After that, the postal employee will be able to apply the appropriate benefit when processing your service.

Why “Ukrposhta” Is Changing How Its Branches Operate

At the same time, the postal network in Ukraine continues to face challenges due to the war. This is particularly true for frontline areas and communities where the threat of Russian shelling persists. According to data cited in an OBOZ.UA article, from the start of the full-scale invasion through July 1, 2026, 1,070 postal facilities have suspended operations or altered their service schedules for security reasons. This includes not only the complete closure of branches but also changes to operating schedules and conditions.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets emphasizes that security circumstances can be an objective reason for such decisions. However, it is also important to consider the people who may lose access to postal services following the closure or change in operating hours of a branch. We need to determine how they will continue to receive letters, packages, and other necessary services.

What online services are already available

Earlier, “Ukrposhta” expanded the capabilities of its “Ukrposhta 2.0” app. Starting September 29, 2026, users can use it to pay for parcels, cash-on-delivery charges, and customs duties for international shipments. The app also allows users to manage redirection, change recipient information, and extend the storage period for a package. In October, the company offered free redirection even for shipments that had already arrived at a post office.

The standard free storage period for parcels is seven days in cities and 14 days in rural areas. New benefits for veterans are intended to make postal services more accessible, particularly for those who send parcels to frontline regions or receive shipments from there. Ihor Smilianskyi, CEO of Ukrposhta, announced the new terms of service on November 20, 2026.

On November 16, Ukrposhta will issue a new stamp titled “Ukrainian Salo” with a print run of 540,000 copies. It will be added to the “National Dishes” series. On the stamp, artist Natalia Kokhal depicted salo with garlic, green onions, horseradish, and pickles.

Ukrposhta presented the new stamp issue to mark the 35th anniversary of the adoption of the laws “On the State Border of Ukraine” and “On the Border Troops of Ukraine.” The stamps feature Ukrainian border guards, drones, armored vehicles, and operations involving technical equipment. The ceremonial cancellation took place on November 4 in Kyiv.

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