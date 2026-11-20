The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office are facing a coordinated media attack.

Its goal is to divert public attention from corruption investigations and undermine trust in anti-corruption agencies. This was stated by NABU Director Semen Kryvonos.

According to him, the campaign is being coordinated from a single center and is supported by individuals implicated in other criminal cases. NABU promises to release evidence to support this claim in the future.

Oleksandr Klymenko, head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), noted that anti-corruption agencies have uncovered corruption schemes within the law enforcement system. He clarified that this does not apply to the entire Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) or the Prosecutor General’s Office, but rather to specific units and their leaders.

Klymenko also stated that opponents of the investigations have been changing their arguments: at first, they spoke of an alleged Russian influence within NABU; then they called for a halt to corruption investigations during the war; and now they claim that such cases are hindering peace negotiations.

Video: General Duka stated that NABU is putting pressure on the country’s political leadership.

As a reminder, General Serhiy Duka appeared at the hearing and answered specific questions. In particular, during the hearing, Duka stated that he had watched an interview with “The Mexican,” but is not personally acquainted with him.

NABU detained SBU General Serhiy Duka as part of a case involving bribes from call centers. The detention took place as part of the “Carthage” operation to dismantle a criminal organization whose members systematically paid bribes to high-ranking law enforcement officials to ensure the unimpeded operation of fraudulent call centers.

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