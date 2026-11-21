On Saturday, November 21, Ukraine is expected to experience changeable weather with varying temperatures. No precipitation is forecast for the south and east, while other regions will see light rain in some areas. During the day, temperatures in various regions will range from +3° to +14°. Windy conditions will prevail across the entire country, with wind speeds of 7–12 m/s.

In western Ukraine, cloudy weather with light rain will prevail. Daytime temperatures will range from +3° to +6°. It will be slightly warmer in Transcarpathia and the Carpathian Foothills, where temperatures will reach +7° to +8°. In the Chernivtsi region, temperatures are forecast to reach up to +10°.

The northern regions will also be cloudy, with some sunny spells in places. Temperatures will range from +3° to +7°. Light rain is expected in the Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions.

In the east of the country, Saturday will be dry. Throughout the day, temperatures will range from +6° to +10°.

In the central regions, partly cloudy skies with some sunny spells are forecast. Temperatures will reach +8° to +13°. The Vinnytsia region will be an exception, with cooler temperatures of +6° to +8°. Light rain is possible in some areas.

In southern Ukraine, dry and fairly sunny weather is expected. As a result, daytime temperatures will rise to +8°...+14°. In Crimea, temperatures will reach +15°.

November 21 marks the Feast of the Entry of the Most Holy Mother of God into the Temple.

According to folk wisdom, if this morning is warm and sunny, next year’s harvest may be poor.

On Friday, November 20, temperatures began to drop in Kyiv. Cloudy weather with rain is forecast for the capital, and temperatures will range from +5° to +7° throughout the day.

November in Ukraine is expected to be warmer than the climate norm, according to weather forecasters.

A gradual cooling is expected in Ukraine in November, but overall, the month may be warmer than the climate norm. Meteorologists do not forecast severe or prolonged frosts.

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