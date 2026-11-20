Specialists from the State Special Transport Service have cleared more than 230,000 hectares of Ukrainian land of explosive ordnance.

This is nearly three times the area of Kyiv.

During this time, bomb disposal experts have neutralized more than 260,000 explosive devices and cleared roads and farmland of mines.

In October alone, more than 1,800 hectares were cleared. Humanitarian demining operations continue daily.

Source: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Three Ukrainian developers will receive grants of up to $100,000 for demining technologies

Ukraine and JICA will establish a network of laboratories for soil analysis following demining

International organization suspends demining operations in Ukraine following the deaths of workers

Read us on