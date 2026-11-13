According to a survey by the Ministry of Health, 80.5% of healthcare professionals use AI. The study involved more than 7,000 healthcare professionals, 300 patients, and 39 representatives from businesses and relevant organizations.

As an example of a Ukrainian innovation, Health Minister Viktor Lyashko cited CheckEye—a system that analyzes images of the retina and, in about 30 seconds, helps determine the need for further examination.

It has already been tested on 873 patients in the Odesa and Chernihiv regions.

At the same time, there are currently no comprehensive regulations governing the use of AI in medicine in Ukraine. The Ministry of Health is drafting a bill that will establish requirements for safety, transparency, and accountability, as well as the protection of patients’ personal data.

The document is scheduled to be presented for public discussion in the near future.

Source: Ministry of Health

New rules for labeling AI-generated content have taken effect in the EU.

The European Union has formed a new working group to monitor the activities of companies that develop and use artificial intelligence technologies. The new body will oversee compliance with AI regulations.

In 2026, Russian businesses are increasingly switching to Chinese AI models—Qwen, DeepSeek, GLM, and Kimi.

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