Zelenskyy Summarized the Results of the First Day of the Trilateral Talks in Abu Dhabi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the Ukrainian negotiating team on the results of the first day of consultations in Abu Dhabi (UAE). The negotiation process began with consultations with European and American partners, followed by a trilateral meeting involving delegations from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia.

According to the Head of State, the trilateral dialogue was constructive and substantive. The parties discussed possible parameters for humanitarian measures, with a priority on the release of prisoners of war; details of long-term security guarantees for Ukraine; the creation of mechanisms to prevent a repeat of aggression; and the need for steps toward de-escalation.

Zelenskyy outlined tasks for the Ukrainian team for the next stages of negotiations and expressed gratitude to the U.S. side for organizing the negotiation process and to the United Arab Emirates for providing the venue.

Source: Official statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram.

During the first round of talks in Abu Dhabi, the U.S., Ukraine, and European partners coordinated approaches to ending the war. U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff stated that key topics included security guarantees for Ukraine, NATO’s role, and the future security architecture in Europe.

Talks in Abu Dhabi: Witkoff and Kushner will work on the territorial issue.

Ukrainian representatives arrived in Abu Dhabi on November 10, where talks involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia are set to take place. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:50 a.m.

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