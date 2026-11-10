Another humanitarian mission is being organized for residents of the temporarily occupied Oleshky community in the Kherson region to help those who wish to leave safely. Currently, the necessary humanitarian and security conditions are being coordinated, and information is being gathered about people who need to be evacuated. The next evacuation is planned to be organized exclusively for Oleshky and the surrounding settlements.

Following the first successful humanitarian mission, community residents who wish to leave the temporarily occupied territory continue to reach out to him. Currently, the Ombudsman’s team is collecting and updating data on every person who needs assistance. This is necessary to determine in advance exactly who needs to be evacuated, where these people are located, and what support they will need during the journey.

Specifically, they are verifying people’s locations, their health status, family composition, and whether they have the necessary documents. They are also determining whether they require medical assistance or special transportation. This is particularly important for those who cannot move independently or require constant care. Special attention is given to the elderly, people with disabilities, residents with limited mobility, the seriously ill, and families with children. For each of these individuals, their condition and needs must be taken into account to organize their evacuation without additional risks.

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Lubinec also emphasized that information about people who had previously reached out has not been lost. Their data has been preserved and continues to be processed. Therefore, those who have already expressed a desire to evacuate should not assume that their requests have been ignored. “Our work did not end with the first humanitarian mission. We continue to work to ensure that people who want to leave have the opportunity to do so safely and voluntarily,” the ombudsman stated.

He specifically clarified that the next initiative is planned specifically for residents of Oleshky and surrounding communities. In other words, this does not involve an evacuation from the entire temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region, but rather a specific community. Before the mission begins, humanitarian and security conditions must be agreed upon. This will determine whether it will be possible to organize a route and ensure that people can leave without risk to their lives. Lubinets has not yet announced the date or specific details of the next evacuation.

Thus, preparations for the new evacuation are ongoing. The Ombudsman’s team continues to collect applications, verify information, and assess the needs of people who wish to leave the occupied territory. The main condition is that the evacuation must be voluntary and safe for everyone who decides to take advantage of this opportunity. On November 10, Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, announced preparations for an additional evacuation.

As a reminder, Melania Trump reacted to the successful evacuation of Oleshky residents.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces ensured a ceasefire in the Kherson region to carry out the humanitarian mission in Oleshky. However, the Russian military took advantage of this lull to fortify their own positions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on November 2.

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