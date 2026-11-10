Pushko-Tsybulyak left the Accounting Chamber to take a position at Centrenergo

On November 9, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Yelyzaveta Pushko-Tsybulyak from her position as a member of the Accounting Chamber. She stepped down voluntarily after being appointed to the supervisory board of “Centrenergo.” The competition to fill her position is set to begin on November 10.

Lawmakers supported Pushko-Tsybulyak’s dismissal based on her personal statement and the conclusion of the Budget Committee. To this end, they adopted Resolution No. 15220. The day after her dismissal, on November 10, the selection process for a new member of the Accounting Chamber will begin. The first step will be to form an advisory group of experts. This group will conduct a preliminary review of the candidates and determine who meets the requirements to participate in the competition.

This procedure is stipulated by law. If a member of the Accounting Chamber leaves office early and their term has not yet expired, a competition for the vacant position must be announced the day after their resignation. Therefore, Parliament must promptly initiate the process of searching for a new candidate.

Why Pushko-Tsybulyak Decided to Step Down

Yelyzaveta Pushko-Tsybulyak announced her intention to step down early on March 31 in a comment to the publication “Glavkom.” At that time, she explained that she had been selected to serve as an independent representative on the supervisory board of “Centrenergo.” It was precisely this transition to her new position that led to her decision to leave the Accounting Chamber.

However, her resignation could have created problems for the body’s operations. Due to the limited number of members, the Accounting Chamber risked losing the necessary quorum—the minimum number of members required to hold meetings and pass resolutions.

Subsequently, the issue of her resignation was referred to parliament. On May 6, a corresponding draft resolution was registered in the Verkhovna Rada. It was initiated by Roksolana Pidlasa, chair of the Committee on Budgetary Affairs. Lawmakers adopted the final decision on November 9.

What Is the Accounting Chamber and What Does It Do?

The Accounting Chamber is a state body that oversees how state budget funds are used. It operates on behalf of the Verkhovna Rada and verifies whether budget funds are allocated as intended and how effectively they are spent.

The agency’s specialists conduct financial audits, review the operations of government agencies, and analyze the use of funds for various programs and projects. If violations or inefficient spending are identified during audits, the Accounting Chamber prepares findings and recommendations. These help correct deficiencies and prevent similar problems in the future.

The results of these audits can also serve as a basis for further action by the relevant government agencies. Therefore, the work of the Accounting Chamber is important not only for parliamentary oversight but also for ensuring the transparent use of taxpayers’ money. The body’s activities are governed by the Law of Ukraine “On the Accounting Chamber.” It defines its powers, operating procedures, and the rules for appointing and dismissing members.

Following Pushko-Tsybulyak’s dismissal, parliament must begin the selection process for a new member to fill the vacant seat. At the same time, her move to the supervisory board of “Centrenergo” marked the final stage of a process she had announced back in the spring. The Verkhovna Rada’s press service reported on the parliament’s decision.

The state-owned company “Centrenergo’s” coal demand during the heating season could range from 250,000 to 400,000 metric tons per month if thermal power plants operate at full capacity.

A reshuffle of senior management has taken place at the state-owned energy giant PJSC “Centrenergo.” Following a decision by the State Property Fund of Ukraine and the supervisory board, Yevhen Harkavyi is stepping down as acting CEO, and Serhiy Isachenko has been appointed as the new head.

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