Fedorov traveled to Portugal instead of attending a meeting of the parliamentary temporary investigative commission

Former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, whom the parliamentary temporary investigative commission had repeatedly summoned to provide explanations, left on a business trip to Portugal. According to information released by military official Kirill Sazonov, the basis for the trip was a business trip arranged through BERN IT LLC. Fedorov himself owns 25% of this company.

He received information about the business trip from sources within the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. Sazonov claims that the decision authorizing the trip is dated November 3. It was processed through “BERN IT” LLC—a company of which the former defense minister himself is a co-owner. According to the data he provided, Fedorov owns a quarter of the company’s authorized capital.

This information about the company’s ownership is also reflected in data from the Opendatabot service. According to that data, “BERN IT” LLC was registered on June 30, 2025. Its primary line of business is computer programming. Mykhailo Fedorov holds a 25% stake, while the remaining 75% belongs to another co-owner.

Sazonov specifically pointed out that the travel documents were processed through a company in which Fedorov holds a stake. He described this situation as convenient for the former official, since it allows him to travel abroad on a business trip while avoiding appearing before the parliamentary committee. “It turns out to be a very convenient arrangement: his own company arranges the business trip, and the former minister, instead of answering questions from the parliamentary committee, heads off to Portugal,” Sazonov stated.

Why Fedorov Is Being Summoned to the Parliamentary TSC

This refers to the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission, which is examining issues related to the defense sector’s activities and possible abuses. Fedorov was invited to its meetings to provide explanations to members of parliament. According to Sazonov, this trip is not the first time that a business trip abroad has been cited as the reason for the former minister’s absence from the commission’s proceedings. The military official claims that Fedorov had previously been unable to attend meetings due to being on a business trip abroad.

It is precisely the recurrence of such situations that has prompted criticism from Sazonov. He believes that the parliamentary committee should receive answers to its questions, and that overseas trips should not prevent it from hearing from the former minister. “Business trips for himself, but no explanations for parliament. There’s only one question: How many more overseas business trips will the former defense minister need before he answers the questions posed by members of parliament?” Sazonov asks.

What is known about the company

BERN IT LLC operates in the information technology sector. According to public records, the company was registered in the summer of 2025, and its primary activity is computer programming. Mykhailo Fedorov owns 25% of the authorized capital, while the remaining 75% belongs to another founder.

However, simply holding a stake in the company does not explain all the circumstances surrounding the business trip. Sazonov’s post refers to a decision dated November 3 and information from sources within the State Border Service. The publication he cited does not contain any specific documents that would reveal the purpose of the trip, its itinerary, or specific business activities in Portugal.

It is equally important to distinguish between the fact of owning a stake in a company and assessing whether the business trip was properly documented. Fedorov’s connection to the company, in and of itself, does not yet prove a violation of the law. Such conclusions require documents and explanations from all parties.

Currently, the main issue raised by Sazonov concerns Fedorov’s participation in the work of the parliamentary commission. According to the military official, the former minister has repeatedly failed to attend its meetings, and now he is once again abroad. Whether Fedorov will provide an explanation to lawmakers and comment on the circumstances surrounding his trip to Portugal should become clear after he responds to these statements. Military official Kirill Sazonov reported on Fedorov’s trip on his Facebook page.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara is working on the next stages of military contract reform, which are intended to incorporate feedback from service members. Instead of the so-called “Fedorov contracts,” “contracts with a benefits package” may be introduced. At the same time, the issue of the terms of service and discharge for military personnel who have been fighting since 2022 remains unresolved.

The company “Kalmius,” which journalists link to the business circle of Ivan Fedorov, head of the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Ukraine’s Infrastructure, received government contracts worth 2.14 billion hryvnias after his appointment to the position. According to an investigation by “Our Money,” the firm received some of the large contracts without competition. Journalists also drew attention to the difference in the cost of similar projects across different regions and to the company’s ties to other businesses mentioned in law enforcement documents.

Read us on