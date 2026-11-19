On Thursday, November 19, 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution to allocate an additional 81.4 billion hryvnia for the urgent needs of the Ministry of Defense, with more than 90% of this amount earmarked for payments to military personnel. This was announced by Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi.

According to the head of government, the decision is intended to ensure timely funding and stable payments to soldiers carrying out combat missions. According to the Ministry of Finance, of the total amount, 74 billion hryvnias will be allocated for military personnel pay (72.6 billion hryvnias for the Armed Forces through the Ministry of Defense and 1.4 billion hryvnias for the State Special Transport Service), and another 7.4 billion hryvnias will go toward purchasing fuel for the military’s needs.

The Ministry of Finance also noted that the reallocation is taking place within the limits of the approved expenditures of the general fund of the state budget for 2026, thanks to savings from the public debt service program, which were initially allocated to the defense reserve and later transferred to defense needs.

Source: Serhiy Koretskyi on Telegram.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada’s Budget Committee supported a pay raise for military personnel.

The Rada’s Budget Committee also supported a bill on a military levy.

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