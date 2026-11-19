European countries are preparing a plan to deploy multinational forces in Ukraine. Troops may be sent after hostilities cease to help ensure the country’s security and deter a new Russian attack.

The plan calls for the creation of a multinational military contingent involving coalition countries. Its deployment will be possible once a reliable ceasefire has been achieved. This does not involve sending troops to the front lines, but rather forces intended to help maintain peace and prevent a new Russian offensive.

During a meeting in Berlin, French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the preparation of such security guarantees. They are to consist of several parts. The first is long-term support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the Ukrainian army will remain the country’s main defense force. The second is the deployment of a multinational contingent. The third is the legal and political commitments of partners to assist Ukraine if Russia attacks again.

The French side emphasizes that these forces are intended to serve as a deterrent. Their mission is to uphold Ukraine’s security and demonstrate to Russia that any renewed aggression will have consequences. The deployment of the contingent is planned at Ukraine’s request following the cessation of hostilities. Preparations for a potential mission are already underway. From November 9 to 22, military exercises involving coalition countries are taking place in Poland. Approximately 2,800 military personnel from 11 countries are participating, including about 1,100 French service members. Dozens of aircraft and hundreds of pieces of military equipment are also participating in the exercises.

During the maneuvers, the military is testing how quickly multinational forces can deploy and operate together. In particular, they are practicing coordination between units from different countries and the functioning of a joint command. In this way, European partners are not only discussing the possible deployment of troops to Ukraine but are also testing their readiness for such a mission in practice. At the same time, the launch of such a mission will depend on the cessation of hostilities, Ukraine’s decision, and agreements among the coalition countries. This was discussed during a meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” in Berlin on November 19.

Canada will provide Ukraine with a new package of military aid, which will include ammunition—up to 1.6 million rounds of 20-mm caliber ammunition—optical-electronic systems for air defense, winter gear, and field rations.

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