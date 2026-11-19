The incident occurred on November 18. A video shared by local Telegram channels shows two men dragging a soldier by his leg while a woman hits him with a crutch.

The TCC reported that the alert team was attempting to detain a driver who was wanted for violating military registration regulations.

During the confrontation, a female passenger in the car began calling for help, after which bystanders joined the conflict and attacked the soldiers.

Taking advantage of the scuffle, the driver fled. The response team left the scene to prevent further escalation.

Source: Suspilne.

As a reminder, the Southern Operational Command is investigating a conflict between TCC military personnel and civilians in Vinnytsia.

Earlier in Odesa, a driver stabbed a TCC soldier with a knife and attempted to run him over with his car.

Prior to this, law enforcement officials announced that they had charged a 41-year-old Kyiv resident with suspicion of opening fire on October 19 inside the Pecherskyi District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Military Service and the Joint Staff in Kyiv. He faces life imprisonment.

Read us on