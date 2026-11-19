On Friday, November 20, 2026, scheduled electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect throughout the day in certain regions of Ukraine. This was reported by the national energy company “Ukrenergo.”

According to the energy company’s statement, the restrictions will be implemented as follows: for all categories of consumers, hourly power outage schedules ranging from 0.5 to 3 shifts will be applied, while industrial enterprises will be subject to power consumption limitation schedules.

“Ukrenergo” reiterated that the forced restrictions are a result of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure facilities. Energy workers are continuously working to restore damaged equipment and networks, and citizens can check the current schedule of power outages for a specific address on the official websites of their distribution system operator.

Source: NEC “Ukrenergo.”

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