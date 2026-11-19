The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine plans to continue the reform of university consolidation, but at the same time intends to introduce clearer criteria for making such decisions. This was announced by Minister of Education and Science Andriy Butenko.

According to the minister, the Ministry of Education and Science, together with the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada, is working on rules for the merger of higher education institutions so that this process does not depend solely on the will of the minister or individual officials. Among the evaluation criteria, he cited the volume of scientific research, funding secured through scientific work, and the student-to-faculty ratio, though he emphasized that it is incorrect to reduce the evaluation solely to quantitative indicators and that it is necessary to take into account the prospects for development and the pooling of resources among similar institutions within a single region.

The minister explained the need for reform by citing demographic changes and the fact that the current higher education system was designed for different societal needs and enrollment levels. At the same time, he noted that the reduction in the number of universities would not be rapid or arbitrary, but acknowledged that the reorganization could cause anxiety among staff regarding job security, wages, and tenure, so the changes require thorough explanation.

Source: Suspilne.

A number of factors, including demographic and economic ones, influence the consolidation of universities, and the goal of merging higher education institutions is to increase their competitiveness.

The Mykhailo Tugan-Baranovsky Donetsk National University of Economics and Trade will be merged with Kryvyi Rih National University.

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