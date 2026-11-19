Serhiy Duka, a major general with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), stated that he is willing to take a polygraph test to confirm his statements regarding the criminal case against him.

He also called on NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko to undergo such a test.

Duka claims that the case against him is fabricated and linked to his professional activities—specifically, investigations into possible corruption violations among employees of anti-corruption agencies.

The general emphasized that he does not view the situation as a conflict between the SBU and NABU as institutions, but rather links it to specific officials. He also stated his readiness to publicly answer questions during sessions of the parliamentary temporary investigative commission.

Source: Serhiy Duka / Telegram.

Video: General Duka stated that NABU is putting pressure on the country’s political leadership.

As a reminder, General Serhiy Duka appeared at the hearing and answered certain questions. In particular, during the hearing, Duka stated that he had watched an interview with “The Mexican,” but is not personally acquainted with him.

NABU detained SBU General Serhiy Duka as part of a case involving bribes from call centers. The detention took place as part of the “Carthage” operation to dismantle a criminal organization whose members systematically paid bribes to high-ranking law enforcement officials to ensure the unimpeded operation of fraudulent call centers.

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