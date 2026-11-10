Despite the scandal, South Korea has allocated $100 million for Ukraine in its draft budget

The South Korean government has included $100 million in aid for Ukraine in its 2027 draft national budget, despite unresolved diplomatic disputes between the two countries.

This move fulfills President Lee Jae-myung’s promise to support Ukraine, which he made in July before the diplomatic scandal. The funding includes an increase in the contribution to the NATO Trust Fund to $50 million, $20 million for humanitarian projects, and an additional $30 million to support countries affected by conflict.

Source: Censor.NET, citing the South Korean publication JoongAng Ilbo.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga will hold a face-to-face meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Cho Hyun, in Paris. The main goal of the talks will be to normalize bilateral relations and resume dialogue between the countries, which soured after Zelenskyy announced at the UN that North Korean prisoners of war would be transferred to Seoul.

Prior to this, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun stated that South Korea had received an apology from Ukraine for disclosing information about the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war, but that this apology was made without due respect and was insufficient.

As a reminder, South Korea will withdraw another group of its embassy staff from Ukraine. Seoul explained this by the lack of a constructive response from Kyiv to the dispute over the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war, as well as the constant threat of Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory.

Prior to this, South Korea’s ambassador to Ukraine, Park Ki-chan, was ordered to return to his home country. The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs made this decision.

Ukraine is ready to resume constructive dialogue with South Korea following Seoul’s decision to recall its ambassador from Kyiv. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that diplomatic relations are more important than emotional reactions, so Ukraine remains open to further contact.

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