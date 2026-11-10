Vitkoff spoke of his excellent relationship with Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian team

U.S. President’s Special Representative Steve Witkoff spoke positively about relations with the Ukrainian delegation during the talks in Abu Dhabi.

According to him, the U.S. side has excellent relations with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, David Arakhamia, and other members of the Ukrainian delegation.

Witkoff also noted tangible progress in U.S. relations with European partners. He emphasized that the U.S. delegation is committed to working actively over the next two days of talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the Ukrainian negotiating team on the results of the first day of consultations in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on November 10. The negotiation process began with consultations with European and American partners, followed by a trilateral meeting involving delegations from Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

During the first round of talks in Abu Dhabi, the U.S., Ukraine, and European partners coordinated their approaches to ending the war. U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff stated that key topics included security guarantees for Ukraine, the role of NATO, and the future security architecture in Europe.

Talks in Abu Dhabi: Witkoff and Kushner will work on the territorial issue.

Ukrainian representatives arrived in Abu Dhabi on November 10, where talks involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia are set to take place. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:50 a.m.

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