Demand for generators in Ukraine has more than quadrupled

Amid Russian attacks on energy infrastructure and prolonged power outages, Ukrainians are increasingly purchasing equipment for off-grid power. In just the first eight days of November, sales of generators at the Foxtrot chain more than quadrupled, while sales of charging stations increased 2.2-fold.

During the first eight days of November, sales of charging stations rose by 125% compared to the first week of October, while sales of generators increased by more than 320%. In October, 70% more charging stations were purchased than last year.



The average receipt for charging stations over the year rose by 43% to 45,000 UAH. Buyers are shifting from compact models to higher-capacity ones that can provide backup power for their homes. Sales of stations with a capacity of 2,001–2,500 Wh saw the largest increase: in October, 7.8 times more were purchased than last year. In contrast, sales of units with a capacity of 601–1,000 Wh

are down 62%, and those with a capacity of up to 600 Wh are down 20%.



are down 62%, and those with a capacity of up to 600 Wh are down 20%. This year, the Marstek brand “burst onto the market,” taking first place at Foxtrot in terms of the number of units sold, the company added. The top three remain unchanged: Ecoflow, Bluetti, and Anker.



In October, generator sales rose by 59% compared to September, and the average receipt for the year increased by 33%—to 28,000 UAH. The most popular models are those with a power output of 3–5 kW, and there is growing interest in inverter-type generators.



In September–October, sales of inverters and backup power systems rose by 145%, while sales of rechargeable batteries more than tripled. Among inverters, demand for Deye equipment is particularly strong.



Inventory levels in the main categories are sufficient, but there is a shortage of compact charging stations with a capacity of up to 1 kW and dual-fuel generators rated at around 3 kW.



The company accounts for 35–50% of sales of officially imported charging stations, noted Foxtrot CEO Yuriy Polishchuk. They began preparing for the increased demand back in the summer—planning deliveries and building up inventory, he added.

Forbes Ukraine reports on this.

As a reminder, the government is providing Kyiv with additional generators for the water utility’s operations, according to Koretsky.

Kyivvodokanal has received over 100 generators to keep operations running during power outages.

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