In 2027, housing compensation amounts for veterans will not be increased

The government does not plan to increase housing compensation payments for veterans in 2027 due to the state budget deficit.

At the same time, the government plans to expand the categories of beneficiaries and eliminate bureaucratic obstacles in the compensation application process.

Minister of Veterans Affairs Denys Kim discussed this in an interview with Novyny.LIVE journalist Yasia Lepka.

Source: Novyny.LIVE.

The October phase of the “Veterans’ Sports” program in the “Diya” app will not be launched, and payments of 1,500 hryvnias under the program will not be made. Funding for the program for 2026 has been fully exhausted.

The government aims to standardize half of the services for veterans by 2027.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the government and parliament to review current legislation on veterans and modernize it. He also proposed considering the creation of a separate Veterans Code that would address the rights and needs of veterans and their families.

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