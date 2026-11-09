Ukrainian military strengthens Kyiv's position ahead of negotiations – Zelenskyy

On November 9, during a meeting of the High Command, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatiy reported on the situation at the front and the positions of Ukrainian troops.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are helping the country strengthen its position in negotiations. According to him, every combat mission completed and every successful defensive operation that yields results strengthens the state.

The head of state also reported that in recent days, the Ukrainian military has achieved record results in eliminating Russian occupiers. Russia is suffering its heaviest losses on the front lines, both on a daily and weekly basis. In addition, Ukraine continues to strike Russian targets from long range.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is repelling Russian aggression and demonstrating that the war must be brought to an end. According to him, Russia itself can cease hostilities, and the United States must persuade it to do so.