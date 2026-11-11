It has been announced when flu vaccines will be available at pharmacies

Seasonal flu vaccines have already arrived in Ukraine and may become available in pharmacies and medical facilities in the coming days, once the required laboratory testing procedures are completed.

“The vaccines are already in Ukraine; they are awaiting authorization for use,” said infectious disease specialist Fedir Lapiy. According to his estimates, more than 450,000 doses of the trivalent GC Flu and Vaxigrip vaccines, which comply with current WHO recommendations, will be available in the country during this flu season. In addition, the vaccines will be available to military personnel through the relevant medical units.

Source: TSN.



Ukraine and a number of European countries are experiencing delays in the delivery of flu vaccines for the 2026–2027 flu season. The Public Health Center explained that this is due to updates to WHO recommendations regarding the composition of the vaccines for all three components, as well as challenges in production and quality control.

Since the start of the flu season on September 28, more than 307,000 Ukrainians have fallen ill with acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI). At the same time, this figure is 20.5% lower than during the same period last year.

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