Nadiya Savchenko explained why she doesn't want to start a family

Former Member of Parliament and Ukrainian Armed Forces Major Nadiya Savchenko stated that she has never dreamed of having a husband, children, or a traditional family. According to her, she does not feel the need to build her life around such a scenario.

Savchenko spoke about this in an interview with Natalia Vlaschenko. She noted that the people closest to her are her mother, sister, and friends, with whom she feels warmth and support.

Savchenko envisions her old age without a husband, children, or grandchildren. Instead, she wants to travel and pursue creative endeavors, music, and dance—activities she previously didn’t have time for.

She also emphasized that she isn’t afraid of loneliness and values her personal space and the freedom to decide for herself how to live. At the same time, Savchenko doesn’t rule out a relationship if it brings joy to both people.

Among her core life values, she cited the fight against injustice, nature, freedom, and the ability to create things with her own hands.

Source: Interview with Nadiya Savchenko by Nataliya Vlaschenko.

The former member of parliament, now a major in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and deputy battalion commander for combat operations, shared her thoughts on the small joys found amid the daily realities of war. Savchenko emphasized that even in difficult circumstances, life goes on, and the world is still alive.

Earlier, Nadiya Savchenko commented on reports regarding her second captivity.

Prior to that, Savchenko filed a complaint against Bezuhly with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Nadiya Savchenko also gave a glimpse into her life outside of politics.

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