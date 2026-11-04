A Ukrainian company has unveiled the ultra-lightweight ground robot "Krit"

The Ukrainian company “Vitrolom” has unveiled the “Krit,” a compact tracked ground-based robotic system designed to deliver explosives to enemy positions. The platform weighs about 4.6 kg, can carry up to 16 kg of payload, and its base version starts at 25,000 hryvnias. Thanks to its light weight, the robot can be transported by a heavy bomber drone.

According to the developer, “Krit” was created at the request of the military as a simple and relatively inexpensive disposable robot for use near fortifications, trenches, and buildings.

The platform underwent field tests, including those involving military personnel. Following this, the company announced the start of sales of the system to units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The tracked platform measures 590 × 490 × 280 mm. The curb weight of the base version, including the battery, is approximately 4.6 kg. Depending on the configuration, the weight can range from 4 to 6 kg.

At the same time, the manufacturer states that the robot is capable of carrying up to 16 kg of cargo and reaching speeds of up to 10 km/h.

To reduce the cost of the design, engineers used components commonly found in FPV drones, as well as in-house-developed gearboxes. According to a company representative, the platform can navigate sand and swampy terrain. However, the manufacturer has not yet released any independent test results regarding off-road capability or range.

“The result is a platform costing 25,000 hryvnias, comparable to a basic FPV drone,” explained a representative of “Vitrolom.”

This price refers to the base model with radio control and a battery. The final cost may vary depending on the robot’s configuration.

One of the design’s unique features is the ability to transport the ground robot using a heavy-duty multicopter. According to the engineers’ concept, a transport drone such as the Vampire or Heavy Shot can carry the compact tracked platform closer to the mission area. After landing, the robot will continue moving on its own.

The Ukrainian military is already using similar tactics. Earlier, the publication “Military 24” reported that during Operation “Vivaldi,” the Third Army Corps delivered NRK kamikaze robots to the rear of Russian forces using heavy drones. In that case, the robotic systems were airlifted over a significant distance, after which they carried out their missions on the ground.

Another example of this technology is the “Desantnik” UAV, which has been adapted for deployment from a bomber drone. However, the manufacturer has not yet reported any confirmed combat deployments specifically involving the “Krit” robot.

To control the platform, the developers offer several communication options. The base version uses a radio channel, a separate modification can operate via fiber-optic cable, and the “Krot-Zorya” system is proposed to be equipped with a Starlink Mini satellite terminal.

Each of these solutions has its own characteristics. The fiber-optic channel is not affected by typical radio interference on the control line; however, the system’s capabilities are limited by the length and condition of the cable.

Satellite communication, in turn, opens up additional possibilities for remote control. However, its availability depends on operating conditions and the limitations of the respective service.

The manufacturer has not yet specified a confirmed operating range for any of the models.

Ground-based robotic systems can be particularly useful in situations where FPV drones have difficulty approaching a target. This includes, in particular, shelters, buildings, and areas with complex terrain.

The compact tracked platform is capable of approaching a target without requiring the operator to be physically present near the danger zone. Vitrolom notes that the “Krit” is designed, among other things, to use TM-62 series munitions available to the military. However, the developers have not disclosed details regarding its potential combat use.

Ground robots are already performing similar tasks on the front lines. For example, the “Gimli” unmanned ground vehicle delivered a heavy charge to the entrance of a gas pipeline used by Russian forces. Unlike that platform, the “Krot” is designed as an ultra-light system with a lower payload but one that is significantly easier to transport.

The tracked chassis is also used for engineering tasks. In particular, the UGV of the 16th Support Brigade deploys barbed-wire barriers, allowing this work to be carried out without the presence of sappers in open terrain.

In the case of the “Krot,” the developers focused on compactness, low cost, and the ability to use it as a single-use device.

According to Vitrolom, following field tests, the company began selling the system to military units. However, there is currently no data on the number of robots manufactured, serial deliveries, or confirmed instances of enemy casualties.

“Oboronka” reported on the new development following a conversation with a representative of “Vitrolom” during the IRON HALLOWEEN PARTY 2026 event.

As a reminder, the Polish companies PK MIL and SZCZĘŚNIAK Pojazdy Specjalne have formed a partnership to prepare for the launch of production of the Ukrainian 155-mm “Bogdan” wheeled self-propelled artillery systems. The project involves not only the manufacture of artillery systems but also the organization of their maintenance and repair.

Earlier, the Kramatorsk Heavy Machine Tool Plant announced the current price of the Ukrainian 155-mm “Bogdana” self-propelled and towed howitzer.The Kramatorsk Heavy Machine Tool Plant has announced the current cost of the Ukrainian 155-mm “Bogdana” self-propelled and towed howitzers.

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