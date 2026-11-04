REBUILD UKRAINE: CONSTRUCTION & ENERGY COOPERATE TODAY. INVEST IN TOMORROW!

On 12–13 November 2026, the international exhibition and conference ReBuild Ukraine: Construction & Energy will take place at the EXPO XXI Exhibition Centre in Warsaw, Poland. The event is a key platform dedicated to Ukraine’s recovery. It is organised by PREMIER EXPO, the only international exhibition operator in Ukraine.

For the sixth time, ReBuild Ukraine will serve as a central meeting point for all those seeking to play a role in Ukraine’s large-scale reconstruction.

The primary objective of the event is to attract international financing for the development of Ukrainian communities, support Ukrainian energy companies in restoring critical infrastructure facilities damaged by military aggression, and attract investment to Ukrainian cities and regions that currently host millions of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and offer significant investment potential.

ReBuild Ukraine 2026 in Numbers:

7,500+ unique attendees

800+ exhibitors from 33 countries

27 national pavilions

7 international conferences

11 workshops

150+ Ukrainian communities

Global Focus, Local Impact.

At ReBuild Ukraine, international and Ukrainian companies gain insights into the specific needs of Ukrainian communities, showcase technologies, discuss financing opportunities, and conclude agreements. From energy-efficient solutions to comprehensive infrastructure reconstruction, no other event offers the same depth of engagement and focus on real-world needs.

ReBuild Ukraine 2026 Event Programme

Official Opening

12 November 2026 | 10:00 | Conference Hall “Ukraine”

PROGRAMME

Representatives of the relevant ministries of Ukraine, the European Union, and other countries will present their vision of the mechanisms for Ukraine’s reconstruction.

EU-Ukraine Investment Conference

12 November 2026 | 11:45 | Conference Hall “Ukraine”

PROGRAMME

The third EU-Ukraine Investment Conference will mobilise private investment towards Ukraine’s recovery, reconstruction and modernisation.

Organised by: European Commission, Ministry of Economy and Environment of Ukraine.

Energy in Action: Building the Energy System That Works

12–13 November 2026 | Conference Hall “Energy”

PROGRAMME

The energy conference brings together Ukrainian and international government and business representatives to discuss strategic development priorities, policies, investment opportunities, and the digital transformation of the energy sector.

Organised by: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine and PREMIER EXPO.

Strategic Partners: Westinghouse, SPETSZAHYST, KTS Engineering, SPP Development Ukraine.

Recovery Construction Forum 5.0

12 November 2026 | 13:00 | Conference Hall “Recovery”

PROGRAMME

The Ukraine–EU Construction Forum is an annual meeting of construction industry representatives and government authorities aimed at consolidating efforts towards Ukraine’s reconstruction.

Organised by: Confederation of Builders of Ukraine and PREMIER EXPO.

Supported by: European Construction Industry Federation (FIEC).

General Partner: Kreator-Bud.

Strategic Partner: Elevion Group.

Water Recovery Forum

13 November 2026 | 10:00 | Conference Hall “ONYX”

PROGRAMME

A key international forum bringing together representatives of the Ukrainian and EU governments, water utilities, and donors to support the restoration of critical water infrastructure.

Organised by: Ukrainian Association of Water Utilities “Ukrvodokanalecologia” and PREMIER EXPO.

Strategic Partner: Wilo Water Treatment GmbH.

SOLAR BESS GRID Forum

13 November 2026 | 10:30 | Conference Hall “Recovery”

PROGRAMME

The forum brings together representatives of businesses, government authorities, financial institutions, and technology companies to discuss new opportunities, challenges, and innovative solutions in solar power generation, energy storage, and decentralised generation.

Organised by: Solar Energy Association of Ukraine and PREMIER EXPO.

Strategic Partners: Fox ESS, ENTIE, GoodWe, E-HUB Energy.

Official Partners: D.TRADING, Photomate, KNESS, DTEK Renewables.

Communities Marathon

13 November 2026 | 10:00 | Conference Hall “Ukraine”

PROGRAMME

Leaders of Ukrainian communities will present reconstruction projects and investment opportunities to attract potential partners.

Organised by: PREMIER EXPO.

Ukrainian-Polish Business Forum “Win-Win: Poland and Ukraine in the Common EU Market”

13 November 2026 | 14:00 | Conference Hall “Ukraine”

PROGRAMME

The forum will focus on the benefits of Ukrainian-Polish economic cooperation, opportunities for Ukraine’s integration into the EU, joint investments, and the development of bilateral trade.

Organised by: European Foresight, Competitiveness and Behavioural Economics Foundation (EFCBE), European Business Association (EBA), Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs (SUP).

Under the Patronage of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Workshops

Organised by the European Commission and the Ministry of Economy and Environment of Ukraine.

Special Expositions 2026

National Pavilion “Ukraine and Its Communities”

A dedicated platform for dialogue with 16 Ukrainian communities presenting concrete projects, from infrastructure solutions to investment opportunities. Visitors will have the opportunity to engage directly with community representatives, obtain detailed information, and explore potential partnerships. In total, more than 150 Ukrainian communities will participate in the event, creating a unique platform for partnerships and practical solutions.

LIST OF PARTICIPATING COMMUNITIES | LIST OF GUEST COMMUNITIES | PROJECT CATALOGUE

National Exposition “Energy of Ukraine”

Supported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, the exposition will bring together leading state-owned energy companies. It will showcase key projects aimed at restoring and developing Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, as well as opportunities for partnerships in this strategic sector.

PARTICIPATING ENERGY COMPANIES

Construction and Energy Solutions Exhibition

An exhibition showcasing construction technologies, equipment and materials, modern electrical equipment, and green technologies from leading global manufacturers.

EXHIBITOR CATALOGUE

The Main Organiser of ReBuild Ukraine 2026 is PREMIER EXPO. The event is held under the patronage of the Office of the President of Ukraine and the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, with the support of the Ministry of Economy and Environment of Ukraine, and in partnership with the European Commission. Consulting Partner — Deloitte; Investment Partner — KPMG; Bank Partner — PrivatBank; Partner — Mastercard.

ReBuild Ukraine brings together participants committed to concrete actions and tangible results. It is a platform for meaningful dialogue, where ideas turn into projects and connections develop into partnerships. This is where solutions for Ukraine’s recovery take shape, built on trust and a shared vision.

Learn more about the event: rebuildukraine.in.ua

We Invite Media Representatives to Collaborate

Media Accreditation: rebuildukraine.in.ua/en/media

Contact Person: Mariia Korolova

[email protected]

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