Ukraine has still not received the $16 billion in financial and military aid provided for under previous agreements and decisions by the U.S. side.

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who emphasized that the allocation of these funds had been suspended. The head of state stressed the need to actively engage with the new U.S. political leadership to maintain bipartisan support and restore funding.

According to Zelenskyy, given the current balance of power, properly structuring the dialogue with Washington could increase Ukraine’s chances of securing additional aid from American partners.

Source: TSN.

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine receives an average of only 12 Patriot missiles per month from the U.S.

Ukraine has been waiting for nearly a month for U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegset’s signature, which is required for the delivery of missiles for the Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed officials to revisit this issue with the American side.

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