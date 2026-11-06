On November 7, Josafata Gordashevska and the 33 martyrs are honored

On Saturday, November 7, according to the New Julian calendar, the 33 martyrs of Melitina who died for the Christian faith are commemorated. Also on this day, the Venerable Josafata Hordashevska is honored—a Ukrainian nun who dedicated her life to helping the sick, the poor, and children. In folk tradition, this date is associated with good deeds, caring for others, and omens regarding the coming winter.

On November 7, the church calendar commemorates the 33 martyrs of Melitene—a city in Asia Minor, in what is now Turkey. According to legend, they were Christian soldiers who lived in the early 4th century, when followers of Christianity were persecuted in the Roman Empire. The men refused to renounce their faith, despite threats and brutal torture. For this, they were executed. The Church honors their memory as an example of courage, steadfastness, and devotion to their beliefs.

The story of the 33 martyrs reminds us of people who did not waver from their convictions even in the face of death. Their feat has become a symbol of spiritual strength and fidelity to the Christian faith.

Venerable Josaphata Hordashevska

November 7 also marks the commemoration of the Venerable Josaphata Hordashevska—a Ukrainian nun and one of the founders of the Congregation of the Sisters Servants of the Immaculate Virgin Mary. She was born Mykhailina and chose the monastic life, dedicating herself to serving others. Josaphata did not limit herself to prayer and monastic seclusion. She sought to be close to those who needed help the most: the sick, the poor, the lonely, and children left without proper care.

Together with like-minded women, she developed a new women’s religious congregation, helped establish its branches, and drew young women into ministry. An important part of her work was caring for people who needed support in their daily lives. For Josaphata Hordashevska, a religious vocation did not mean withdrawing from society, but rather constant work for the sake of others. Her life became an example of mercy, humility, and devotion to her calling.

It should be noted that Josaphata Hordashevska is among the saints of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church. Therefore, her commemoration should not be confused with the list of saints commemorated on this day by the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

Folk Traditions and Superstitions on November 7

In folk tradition, November 7 was associated with good deeds and helping those in need. People believed that on this day, it was especially important not to leave one’s neighbors without support, not to refuse to help, and not to be stingy with kind words.

Also, as the cold weather approached, homeowners began to take greater care of birds. They would leave grain and seeds out for titmice and sparrows and set up bird feeders. Such care was not only practical but also symbolized kindness and concern for all living things. Folk omens on this day mostly concerned the weather and the coming winter:

If there is already snow on the roads, winter will be snowy and cold.

If jackdaws are cawing loudly, snow may fall soon.

If there are still many leaves on the trees, winter, according to popular belief, will be long.

If there is frost in the morning, the cold weather may last for a long time yet.

These signs are part of folk observations and beliefs, not church rules or reliable weather forecasts.

What Not to Do on November 7

According to folk beliefs, on this day you should avoid arguments, insults, and ill wishes. There were also certain everyday taboos:

You shouldn’t swear, argue, or wish harm upon anyone.

It was not recommended to lend money or borrow it.

According to folk beliefs, it’s best to postpone large and expensive purchases.

At the same time, these prohibitions are not mandatory church rules. The main spiritual significance of the day lies in prayer, charity, helping others, and remembering those who remained faithful to their faith.

Read us on