Fuel Prices in Ukraine on November 9: How Much Do Gasoline and Autogas Cost at Gas Stations?

Over the past month, the price of autogas at Ukraine’s largest gas station chains has risen by 12.60–18.70 UAH per liter, while the price of premium diesel fuel has increased by 6–9 UAH. At the same time, as of November 9, 2026, most operators left their prices unchanged. Daily price fluctuations were recorded only at the “BRSM-Nafta” chain.

The average price of A-95 gasoline across the seven chains surveyed is approximately 90.03 UAH per liter, while diesel fuel averages 105.25 UAH.

At Ukraine’s largest gas station chains, most fuel prices remained at their previous levels. Compared to the previous day, changes occurred only at “BRSM-Nafta” gas stations.

There, A-95 gasoline fell by 82 kopecks per liter to 86.99 UAH, while diesel fuel dropped by 4 kopecks to 102.72 UAH per liter. Autogas, on the other hand, rose by 16 kopecks and now costs 58.13 UAH per liter.

At UPG, OKKO, WOG, Socar, “Ukrnafta,” and KLO stations, the prices of all types of fuel remained unchanged.

Specifically, at OKKO gas stations, autogas is sold for 61.90 UAH/liter, regular diesel fuel for 106.90 UAH/liter, and premium DP+ for 109.90 UAH/liter. At WOG stations, autogas costs 61.50 UAH per liter, and at Socar, 61.90 UAH.

KLO has the highest price for autogas among the chains listed—62.50 UAH per liter. A-95 gasoline costs 86.90 UAH here, regular diesel costs 106.40 UAH, and premium DP+ fuel costs 109.40 UAH per liter.

The highest price for A-95 gasoline is offered by the OKKO, WOG, and Socar chains—92.90 UAH per liter. Socar sells regular diesel at the highest price—107 UAH per liter—and premium diesel at 110 UAH.

At the same time, the lowest price for autogas remains at BRSM-Nafta gas stations—58.13 UAH per liter.

Between October 9 and November 9, 2026, fuel prices rose at nearly all of Ukraine’s largest gas station chains. The price of autogas saw the sharpest increase—by 12.60–18.70 UAH per liter, depending on the operator.

The most significant increase was recorded at the “Ukrnafta” network: the price of autogas rose from 43.40 to 58.90 UAH per liter. At KLO, this type of fuel rose by 15.60 UAH to 62.50 UAH per liter.

Regular diesel fuel rose in price by 4–7.60 UAH per liter over the month. Premium diesel saw an even more noticeable increase—by 6–9 UAH per liter.

At the same time, A-95 gasoline showed significantly smaller price fluctuations. At UPG, OKKO, WOG, and “Ukrnafta” stations, its price remained unchanged over the month. At Socar, gasoline became 2 UAH cheaper per liter, while at “BRSM-Nafta” it rose by 1.36 UAH.

The price of premium A-95+ gasoline at KLO rose by 1 UAH per liter, and at “Ukrnafta” — by 2 UAH. At Socar, however, this type of fuel became 2 UAH cheaper per liter.

Ukraine is heavily dependent on imports of petroleum products, so domestic gas station chains focus primarily on the situation in the European market.

Several factors influence the final price of fuel: purchase prices, logistics costs, exchange rates, inventory levels, and consumer demand.

Russian strikes on Ukraine’s port infrastructure remain an additional factor driving up delivery costs. Due to threats to maritime transport, some petroleum product shipments must be rerouted via land, which increases transportation costs.

As of November 8, 2026, Ukraine’s largest gas station chains had not adjusted prices for the main types of fuel. The cost of gasoline, diesel, and autogas remained at the previous day’s levels. At the same time, autogas has seen the sharpest price increase over the past month, while diesel fuel has risen to 7.60 UAH per liter.

Ukrainian gas stations have seen mixed changes in fuel prices. Over the past 24 hours, autogas prices at some stations rose by 1 UAH per liter, while A-95 gasoline prices fell by the same amount. Average prices across seven chains stand at 90.91 UAH per liter for A-95 and 105.34 UAH per liter for diesel.

In October 2026, Ukraine imported 156,000 metric tons of automotive gasoline. This is 7% less than in the same month last year, but 12% more for the first ten months of the year—a total of 1.42 million metric tons.

As of October 31, 2026, most of Ukraine’s largest gas station chains maintained their previous fuel prices. At the same time, autogas prices rose overnight at SOCAR, Ukrnafta, and BRSM-Nafta gas stations. The average price of A-95 gasoline across the seven chains surveyed is approximately 90.91 UAH per liter, while diesel fuel averages 104.99 UAH.

Between September 30 and October 30, 2026, autogas saw the sharpest price increase in Ukraine—by 11–14.40 UAH per liter. Diesel fuel prices rose by between 4.91 and 9 UAH per liter over the month, while A-95 gasoline did not increase in price at all gas station chains.

The average price of A-95 gasoline at Ukraine’s largest gas station chains was approximately 90.91 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel was 104.98 UAH. As of October 29, 2026, gas station chains updated their fuel prices.

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