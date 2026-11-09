The director of a contracting company is suspected of embezzling nearly 1.1 million hryvnias allocated for the renovation of the park around Lake Sribny Kil in Kyiv. According to investigators, the company received payment for work that was not actually completed in full.

She is charged with embezzlement of public funds. According to the prosecutor’s office, in 2023 the company received a contract from the municipal association “Kyivzelenbud” to renovate the recreational park around Lake Sribny Kil in the Darnytskyi district of the capital.

Investigators believe that while processing the work, the director ensured that false information was included in the acceptance reports. The documents allegedly listed the scope of work that had not actually been performed. Afterward, the director signed the reports on behalf of the company and submitted them to the client for payment. Nearly 1.1 million hryvnias were transferred to the company’s account. According to law enforcement, the company received these funds for work that was not fully completed.

The prosecutor’s office notes that these actions caused losses to the Kyiv territorial community in the corresponding amount—nearly 1.1 million hryvnias. The prosecutor’s office also noted that this company from the Dnipropetrovsk region had previously been mentioned in an investigation by “Ukrainska Pravda” published in July 2024. The article reported that after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the company began winning multimillion-hryvnia tenders in Kyiv.

Law enforcement agencies are currently investigating the circumstances of the case. The notification of suspicion does not mean that the director’s guilt has already been proven. The final decision must be made by a court. The director of the private company was notified of the suspicion under the procedural supervision of the Pechersk District Prosecutor’s Office in Kyiv.

Read us on